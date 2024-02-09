Home

Sports

BPL 2024, DD vs COV Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians, Match 26 In India

BPL 2024, DD vs COV Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians, Match 26 In India

DD vs COV Live streaming: All you need to know about BPL 2024 Match 26 live streaming and telecast details in India.

DD vs COV Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

BPL 2024, DD vs COV Live Streaming: Taskin Ahmed’s Durdanto Dhaka are set to compete against Litton Das-led Comilla Victorians in match 26 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on February 9. COV will be eyeing the top spot of the points table. On the contrary, DD are currently at the bottom and would like to climb up the standings.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians In India

You may like to read

What time is Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians match?

The Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians match will be played on Friday (February 9) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians match going to be played?

The Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians match will be played at the Dhaka International Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Where can I watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians match on TV?

The Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians match?

Live streaming of Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Durdanto Dhaka: Sabbir Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Saim Ayub, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur(w), Taskin Ahmed(c), Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir, Alauddin Babu, Mosaddek Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin

Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Litton Das(c), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.