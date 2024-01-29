Home

BPL 2024, DD vs KHT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, Match 14 In India

DD vs KHT Live streaming: All you need to know about BPL 2024 Match 14 live streaming and telecast details in India.

DD vs KHT Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

BPL 2024, DD vs KHT Live Streaming: Mosaddek Hossain’s Durdanto Dhaka is going to compete against Anamul Haque-led Khulna Tigers in match 14 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on January 29. Currently, the Tigers are on top of the points table with three consecutive wins. On the other hand, DD have only managed to secure one win in their three clashes.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers In India

What time is Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers match?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be played on Monday (January 29) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers match going to be played?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Where can I watch Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers match on TV?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers match?

Live streaming of Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque(w/c), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shai Hope, Faheem Ashraf, Oshane Thomas, Akbar Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman

