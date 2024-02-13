Home

BPL 2024, KHT vs RAN Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 30 In India

KHT vs RAN Live streaming: All you need to know about BPL 2024 Match 30 live streaming and telecast details in India.

BPL 2024, KHT vs RAN Live Streaming: Anamul Haque’s Khulna Tigers are going to take on Nurul Hasan-led Rangpur Riders in match 30 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on February 13. Currently, Riders are on top of the points table and a win here can put them in a position to finish in the top two. On the contrary, the Tigers will have the chance to get on the third spot in the standings.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders In India

What time is Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match?

The Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match will be played on Tuesday (February 13) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match going to be played?

The Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match will be played at the Dhaka International Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Where can I watch Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match on TV?

The Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match?

Live streaming of Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque(w/c), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mark Deyal, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Kasun Rajitha, Rubel Hossain, Akbar Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mukidul Islam

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w/c), James Neesham, Tom Moores, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Ashiqur Zaman, Hasan Mahmud, Imran Tahir, Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah, Abu Hider Rony

