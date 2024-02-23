Home

BPL 2024, KHT vs SYL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 42 In India

KHT vs SYL Live streaming: All you need to know about BPL 2024 Match 42 live streaming and telecast details in India.

KHT vs SYL (credit: Twitter)

BPL 2024, KHT vs SYL Live Streaming: Anamul Haque’s Khulna Tigers are going to compete against Mohammad Mithun-led Sylhet Strikers in match 42 on the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on February 23. This game is important for both teams to make it into the playoffs.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers In India

What time is Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match?

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match will be played on Friday (February 23) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match going to be played?

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Where can I watch Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match on TV?

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match?

Live streaming of the Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Jason Holder, Wayne Parnell, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Arif Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Oshane Thomas, Habibur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Nahid Rana, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman Sohan

Sylhet Strikers: Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Benny Howell, Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Harry Tector, Richard Ngarava, Nayeem Hasan, George Scrimshaw, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Dushan Hemantha, Jawad Mohammad, Salman Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shamsur Rahman

