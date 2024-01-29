Home

BPL 2024, SYL vs CCH Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers, Match 13 In India

SYL vs CCH Live streaming: All you need to know about BPL 2024 Match 13 live streaming and telecast details in India.

BPL 2024, SYL vs CCH Live Streaming: Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers are going to compete against Shuvagata Hom-led Chattogram Challengers in match 13 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on January 29. Strikers are yet to open their account and will be eyeing their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, Challengers would like to get to the top of the points table with another win.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers In India

What time is Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers match?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be played on Monday (January 29) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers match going to be played?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Where can I watch Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers match on TV?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers match?

Live streaming of Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

