BPL 2024, SYL vs FBA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 16 In India

SYL vs FBA Live streaming: All you need to know about BPL 2024 Match 16 live streaming and telecast details in India.

SYL vs FBA Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

BPL 2024, SYL vs FBA Live Streaming: Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers are going to compete against Tamim Iqbal-led Fortune Barishal in match 16 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on January 30. Strikers are yet to record a single win in the tournament and currently are on the bottom of the table. On the contrary, Barishal are eyeing a better position as they only have one win yet.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal In India

What time is Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal match?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be played on Tuesday (January 30) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal match going to be played?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Where can I watch Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal match on TV?

The Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal match?

Live streaming of Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challenger match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Fortune Barishal: Ahmed Shehzad, Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Yannic Cariah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Pritom Kumar, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.