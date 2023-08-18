Home

BQ-W vs DV-W Dream11 Prediction For ACA Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs

Check here the BQ-W vs DV-W dream11 prediction for Tuesday’s ACA Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2023 match to be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground.

This will be the first game of this season for both teams. (Image Credits: sportstiger.com)

Barak Queens Women and Digaru Viranganas Women are set to go head-to-head in the second match of the ongoing ACA Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy. The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on August 18, with the on-field actions beginning at 12:30 PM IST. This will be the first game of this season for both teams. So they will try to make the most out of this contest and kick off their campaign on a positive note. In their last five games, Digaru Viranganas have emerged victorious on four occasions, while Barak Queens have managed a single victory in their last five appearances.

Barak Queens and Digaru Viranganas have so far clashed against each other once in the previous edition of the ACA Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy. Thanks to a brilliant performance from their all-rounders, Digaru Viranganas clinched a comfortable win in the match.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for BQ-W vs DV-W

Captain: Gayatri Gurung

Vice-captain: Jayshree Hazarika

Wicketkeepers: Hiramoni Saikia

Batters: Priyanka Dutta, Muskan Malik, Suparna Sinha, Anamika Bor

All-rounders: Gayatri Gurung, Jayshree Hazarika, Monikha Das

Bowlers: Rekharani Bora, Papori Gogoi, Joli Saikia

BQ-W vs DV-W Probable XIs:

BQ-W Probable XI: Priyanka Dutta, Muskan Malik, Dipika Paul, Jyotika Rai, Alankrita Das, Gayatri Gurung, Jayshree Hazarika, Jyoti Knowar, Suman Sut, Rekharani Bora, Papori Gogoi

DV-W Probable XI: Maina Narah, Suparna Sinha, Anamika Bori, Majeda Begum, Urmila Chatterjee, Monikha Das, Parbin Sultana, Parishmita Barua, Subhadra Ghosh, Mallika Boro, Joli Saikia

BQ-W vs DV-W Full Squad:

BQ-W Full Squad For ACA Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2023: Amontika Munda, Archana Dutta, Beauty Sahu, Gyanashree Barman, Swastika Gogoi, Aditi Jain, Lakhipriya Chetia, Sneha Sinha, Sukla Roy, Urmila Chatterjee, Diya Barman (Wk), Jyoti Devi (Wk), Jolly Saikia, Sagarika Saha, Sangita Saikia

DV-W Full Squad For ACA Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2023: Muskan Mallik, Priyanka Baruah, Rashmi Sinha, Shanti Rai, Bedoshree Gohain, Guddi Dey, Hemlata Payeng, Kakali Saikia, Sumi Basumatary, Hiramoni Saikia (Wk), Riya Pandal (Wk), Dimpi Bhuyan, Mompiya Das, Shreyashree Das, Sunaina Yadav

Pitch Report:

Considering the previous matches played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati, the wicket here is expected to assist the bowlers more. In the past 20 matches, the average first-inning score at this venue was 95. So the match between Barak Queens Women and Digaru Viranganas Women is anticipated to be a low-scoring affair.

