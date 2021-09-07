BR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BR vs GUY at Warner Park: In Match 20 of CPL T20 tournament, Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with the bottom-placed Barbados Royals at the Warner Park on Wednesday. The CPL T20 BR vs GUY match will start at 4:30 AM IST – September 8. Royals as they are coming into this match on the back of 3 losses on the trot. They desperately need a win to stay alive in the contest. Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, beat Barbados Royals convincingly by 9 wickets in their previous encounter of CPL 2021. Chandrapaul Hemraj smashed unbeaten 105* runs from 56 balls to seal the game for the Warriors. With 3 wins and 3 losses, Warriors are at fourth spot in the standings with 6 points. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, BR vs GUY Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BR vs GUY Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 4 AM IST – September 8. Also Read - DD vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips- Bengal T20 Challenge Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain- Durgapur Dazzlers vs Krishnanagar Challengers, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Eden Gardens at 10 PM IST September 7 Tuesday

Time: 4:30 AM IST. Also Read - Azerbaijan vs Portugal Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch AZJ vs POR Live Stream Football Match, TV Telecast in India

Venue: Warner Park.

BR vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran, Azam Khan

Batsmen – Johnson Charles, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd

BR vs GUY Probable Playing 11s

Barbados Royals: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Raymon Reifer, Azam Khan, Jason Holder (C), Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott, Oshane Thomas.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (C/wk), Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

BR vs GUY Squads

Barbados Royals: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Jason Holder (C), Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas, Smit Patel, Justin Greaves, Raymon Reifer, Jake Lintott, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk/C), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Waqar Salamkheil, Nial Smith.

