BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BR vs JAM at Warner Park: In Match 10 of CPL T20 tournament, Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns with the Barbados Royals at the Warner Park on Wednesday. The CPL T20 BR vs JAM match will start at 4:30 AM IST – September 1. After back-to-back defeats against St Kitts and Knight Riders in their first two matches, Barbados Royals got the better of the mighty Jamaica Tallawahs by 15 runs and registered their first win in this tournament. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs will be eager to seek revenge for their loss against Barbados Royals. Tallawahs started this tournament with a massive 120-run victory against Saint Lucia Kings, but Andre Russell's failure in the last match proved costly for them. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, BR vs JAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BR vs JAM Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 4 AM IST – September 1.

Time: 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts.

BR vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chadwick Walton

Batsmen – Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis

All-rounders – Andre Russell (C), Jason Holder (VC), Raymon Reifer

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul

BR vs JAM Probable Playing 11s

Barbados Royals: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (C), Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Thisara Perera, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan.

BR vs JAM Squads

Barbados Royals: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Jason Holder (C), Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas, Smit Patel, Justin Greaves, Raymon Reifer, Jake Lintott, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed, Qais Ahmad, Fidel Edwards, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud, Abhijai Mansingh.

