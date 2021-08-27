BR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BR vs SKN at Warner Park: In Match 2 of CPL T20 tournament, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns with the Barbados Royals at the Warner Park on Friday. The CPL T20 BR vs SKN match will start at 4:30 AM IST – August 27. Barbados Royals had a disappointing run in the previous edition of CPL. Last year, the Royals finished at the fifth spot in the Group stage and failed to qualify for the knockout round of the league. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots finished CPL 2020 at the bottom of the table with just three points in their kitty. After a terrible performance in the last edition, they have included Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo for this season to bolster their squad.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place at 4 AM IST – August 27.

Time: 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Warner Park.

BR vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope

Batsmen – Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis (C), Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder (VC), Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Jacob Lintott

BR vs SKN Probable Playing 11s

Barbados Royals: Glenn Phillips (wk), Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Joshua Da Silva (wk), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Devon Thomas, Asif Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Rayad Emrit.

BR vs SKN Squads

Barbados Royals: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Jason Holder (C), Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas, Smit Patel, Justin Greaves, Raymon Reifer, Jake Lintott, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Ravi Bopara, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Rayad Emrit (C), Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Devon Thomas, Paul van Meekeren, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Mikyle Louis.

