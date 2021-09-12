BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Predictions Caribbean Premier League

Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Caribbean Premier League – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BR vs SLK: In another exciting match of Caribbean Premier League 2021, Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Sunday. The Caribbean Premier League BR vs SLK match will start at 07:30 PM IST – September 9. Jason Holder’s Barbados will lock horns against Faf du Plessis’ St Lucia. In the exciting clash, both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other. Here is the Caribbean Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips and BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction, BR vs SLK Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, BR vs SLK Probable XIs Caribbean Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Caribbean Premier League.

TOSS: The Caribbean Premier League toss between Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST – September 12.

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park

BR vs SLK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (C), Johnson Charles (VC), Tim David

All-rounders – Roston Chase, Jason Holder, David Wiese

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph

BR vs SLK Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Royals: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(wk), Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder©, Thisara Perera, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir,

St Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher(wk), Faf du Plessis©, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal

BR vs SLK Squads

Barbados Royals: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(wk), Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder©, Thisara Perera, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott, Hayden Walsh, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas, Azam Khan, Smit Patel

St Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher(wk), Faf du Plessis©, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Obed McCoy, Samit Patel, Kesrick Williams

