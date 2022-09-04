Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BR vs SLK at Warner Park: In Match of the CPL T20 tournament, Barbados Royals will lock horns against Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Sunday. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction, BR vs SLK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BR vs SLK Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.Also Read - BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Caribbean Premier League: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings at Warner Park at 07:30 PM IST September 12

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals will take place at 7 PM IST – on September 04.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park.

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Kyle Mayers (C), Mark Deyal, Faf du Plesssis

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall

Bowlers – Alzaari Joseph (VC), Obed McCoy, Scott, Kuggeleijn, Ramon Simmonds

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings

Barbados Royals: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Harry Tector, David Miller©, Azam Khan, Devon Thomas(wk), Jason Holder, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Joshua Bishop, Ramon Simmonds

Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles(wk), Leroy Lugg, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase©, Ackeem Auguste, Roshon Primus, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams