BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BR vs TKR at Warner Park: In Match No. 23 of CPL T20 tournament, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with the Barbados Royals at the Warner Park on Thursday. The CPL T20 BR vs TKR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 9. Barbados Royals were going through a rough patch till Tuesday, but the victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors has brought back them on track again. Royals are still placed at the bottom of the standings with 4 points. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders are unbeaten in their last 2 matches. They convincingly defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 92 runs to secure their fourth win in this tournament. They occupy the second spot in the standings with 8 points. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, BR vs TKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BR vs TKR Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals will take place at 7 PM IST – September 9.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park.

BR vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Lendl Simmons, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro

All-rounders – Sunil Narine (C), Jason Holder (VC), Raymon Reifer

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Nyeem Young

BR vs TKR Probable Playing 11s

Barbados Royals: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Azam Khan, Smit Patel (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (C), Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Nyeem Young, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Leonardo Julien, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre.

BR vs TKR Squads

Barbados Royals: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Azam Khan, Smit Patel (wk), Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (C), Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Nyeem Young, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir, Thisara Perera, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Leonardo Julien, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Denesh Ramdin, Isuru Udana, Yasir Shah, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Jayden Seales.

