Dream11 Team Prediction BRA vs COL

Brazil will face Colombia in the Group B fixture of the ongoing Copa America 2021. Brazil is currently at the top of Group B as they have won both their matches whereas Colombia is in second place as they have managed a solitary win out of their three matches.

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Brazil.

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Brazil.

Time: 5:30 AM IST, 24th June

BRA vs COL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeepers: Ospina

Defenders: Sandro, Militao, Marquinhos, Danilo(VC).

Midfielders: Barrios, Richarlison, Cuadrado

Forwards: Neymar (C), Jesus, Zapata

BRA vs COL Probable XI

Brazil:

Alisson Becker (GK), Emerson Royal, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Neymar

Colombia

David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

BRA vs COL Squads

Brazil Squad: Alisson Becker, Danilo Silva, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Marquinhos, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro, Fabinho, Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Felipe Monteiro, Eder Militao, Gabriel Jesus, Emerson-Junior, Gabriel Barbosa, Renan Lodi, Fred, Ederson Moraes, Weverton, Everton Ribeiro, Douglas Luiz, Lucas Paqueta, Everton Soares

Colombia Squad: David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Yimmi Chara, Rafael Santos Borre, Oscar Murillo, Camilo Vargas, Ferney Otero, Edwin Cardona, Carlos Cuesta, Wilmar Barrios, Alfredo Morelos, Baldomero Perlaza, Aldair Quintana, Jaminton Campaz, Sebastian Perez, Miguel Borja, Yairo Moreno

