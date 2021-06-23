LIVE Brazil vs Colombia Online Streaming Copa America 2021

Brazil sit top of Group A having secured two wins out of two. They have been in sublime form and have scored seven goals without conceding any. Colombia are second in Group A but they have just one win from three matches so far.

What are the timings of the Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match?

Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match will start at 5:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 24.

Where will Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match being played?

Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match will be played at Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro.

Which TV channel will broadcast Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match?

Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match?

Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Match?