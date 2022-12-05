BRA vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Brazil vs Korea Round OF 16 Match Online And On Tv In India

The stage is set for a thrilling clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 between Brazil and South Korea. The match will be played at Stadium- 974 Ras Abou Aboud.

BRA vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Brazil vs Korea Round OF 16 Match Online And On Tv In India

Qatar: The stage is set for a thrilling clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 between Brazil and South Korea. The match will be played at Stadium- 974 Ras Abou Aboud. Brazil after putting some sensational performances in the Group stage is facing some difficulties as both Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are out of the rest of the World Cup due to knee injuries. But the good news is that Neymar Jr. is fit now and is all set to come back in their upcoming match against South Korea.

Son led South Korean team made a dramatic qualification to the round of 16 by defeating Portugal in a sensational match. Brazil are undoubtedly the favorites to win this match but South Korea is ready to give it all to knock Brazil out of this World Cup.

When Will Brazil vs South Korea Be played?

The match will be played on 6 December 2022.

Where Will Brazil vs South Korea be played?

The knockout match between Japan vs Spain will be played at Stadium- 974 Ras Abou Aboud.

What is the timing of the match between Brazil vs South Korea?

The match will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast Brazil vs South Korea?

The live telecast of Brazil vs South Korea will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs South Korea?

Brazil vs South Korea will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Brazil vs South Korea squads:

Brazil:

Goalkeepers : Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders : Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders : Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Attackers : Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

South Korea:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun

Defenders: Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul

Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu

Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung