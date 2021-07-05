Dream11 Team Prediction

BRA vs PER, Fantasy Football Tips, Copa America 2021 Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Brazil vs Peru, 4:30 AM IST, July 6

Hosts Brazil lock horns with Peru in the first semi-final of the ongoing Copa America 2021. the match would be played at the iconic Estadio Nilton Santos. Brazil would start overwhelming favourites at home. Peru has blown hot and cold on their road to the semis. They won their last game against Paraguay 3-3 on penalties (4-3). But again, Brazil will look to avoid complacency – something that had led to their downfall on a number of occasions in the past. Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Accidentally Headbutted by Argentine Staff Member After Copa America 2021 Win Over Ecuador

Brazil vs Peru Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BRA vs PER, Copa America 2021, Peru Dream11 Team Player List, Brazil Dream11 Team Player List

Venue: Estadio Nilton Santos, Brazil.

Time: 4:30 AM IST, July 6

BRA vs PER My Dream11 Team

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: Casemiro

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Marquinhos, Rehan Lodi, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco

Midfielders: Yoshimar Yotun, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta

Strikers: Neymar, Richarlison, Gianluca Lapadula

BRA vs PER Probable XI

Brazil Predicted XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Danilo Da Silva, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Neymar.

Peru Predicted XI: Pedro Gallese (GK), Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaria, Christian Ramos, Miguel Trauco, Sergio Pena, Santiago Ormeno, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotun, Gianluca Lapadula.

SQUADS

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe; Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Peru

Pedro Gallese, Santiago Ormeno, Aldo Corzo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Christian Ramos, Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Alex Valera, Anderson Santamaria, Marcos Lopez, Jose Carvallo, Luis Iberico, Carlos Caceda, Gianluca Lapadula, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens, Sergio Pena, Wilder Cartagena, Jhilmar Lora, Renzo Garces, Martin Tavara, Alexis Arias-I, Raziel Garcia

