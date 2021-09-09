BRA vs PER Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Brazil vs Peru World Cup Qualifiers – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match BRA vs PER. The International football is back as Peru and Brazil will face each other in the high-octane World Cup Qualifiers clash on Thursday. Brazil will look to prove their supremacy over Peru in the FIFA WC qualifiers. All eyes will be on flamboyant Neymar from Brazil who has a big task ahead of him. Brazil will look to continue their dominating run, while Peru are aiming for an upset. Peru and Brazil Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BRA vs PER, Dream 11 Team Player List, Peru Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Peru and Brazil, World Cup Qualifiers, Online Football Tips Peru and Brazil, World Cup Qualifiers.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BRA vs PER

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 06:00 AM IST – September 10, Friday in India.

BRA vs PER Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Weverton

Defenders: Militao, Lopez, Marquinhos,

Midfielders: Casemiro (VC), Paqueta, Tapia, Cueva

Strikers: Neymar (C), Lapadula, Barbosa

BRA vs PER Probable Line-Ups

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Marcos Lopez, Alexander Callens, Anderson Santamaria, Luis Advincula, Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia, Edison Flores, Andre Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Gianluca Lapadula,

Brazil: Weverton, Danilo. Eder Militao, Lucas Verissimo, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar

