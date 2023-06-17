Home

Brad Currie Takes A Blinder During T20 Blast Competition; Watch

In a nail-biting showdown at Hove, Sussex claimed their first home victory of the season in the Vitality Blast. Bradley Currie was declared the player of the match.

The game marked Bradley Currie's debut for Sussex. (Credits: Instagram)

Brad Currie, making his debut for Sussex in the T20 Blast, etched his name into cricket history with a catch on the outfield that defied the law of physics itself. After witnessing his remarkable athleticism, the spectators erupted with excitement, and even the commentators struggled for words. For Sussex, things were going tough in the game. Hampshire needed 23 runs from 11 balls to secure victory and all-rounder Benny Howell posed a threat after a quick fire 25 off just 14 deliveries.

Facing the experienced fast bowler Tymal Mills, Howell unleashed a blistering sweep that appeared to soar over the boundary for a crucial six. It was believed that Hampshire’s target would reduce to 17 runs from the remaining 10 balls. Then Bradley Currie entered the scene.

From the left side of the screen, the 24-year-old Currie launched himself into a breath-taking full-length dive, extending his left arm and securely grasping the ball, before casually standing up to claim the vital wicket of Benny Howell. The catch proved to be a game changer for Sussex, who were able to win the game.

Commentators Left In Disbelief

“Oh he’s got it,” commentator Mark Butcher called, predicting the ball to clear the boundary. “He’s … oh my goodness me. Did you ever … see anything like that?”

“Filth,” England captain Ben Stokes tweeted after watching the catch.

Currie was rightfully awarded the player of the match title as Sussex triumphed by six runs, with his outstanding figures of 3-27 in the first innings.

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING BRAD CURRIE HAS JUST TAKEN THE BEST CATCH OF ALL TIME 🤯#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/9tQTYmWxWI — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 16, 2023



What Bradley Currie Said

Interestingly, Currie discovered his debut opportunity only an hour before the match commenced.

“I think you just act on instinct,” Currie told ABC News after the match. “Out came a flying version of me and it just sort of stuck. I think you just act on instinct,” Currie said after the match.

“I have been in the squad for a couple of games and you just get so hungry for it on the sidelines. Hopefully what I was doing was getting noticed and hopefully, we can spring a few games together now,” Currie went on to add.

Sussex vs Hampshire

Sussex managed to put up 183 runs in 20 overs, with Oli Carter emerging as the highest scorer. Carter smashed 64 off 33 deliveries. For Hampshire, Liam Dawson, Benny Howell and Joe Weatherly were the top scorers.

