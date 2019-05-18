It seems like only Indian fans have the right to troll Virat Kohli. But, when an outsider does that to the Indian skipper, the same fans change sides and hit back. Well, this is Indian cricket. Indian fans are very passionate about the game and their heroes. The Indian cricketers are treated like demi-gods, literally. Recently, Kohli and Pant drew flak for a commercial ad, they were part off. But when an Australian trolled Kohli, all the Kohli fans jumped into his rescue.

“Amazing what people do for money,” Hodge wrote on the video.

Amazing what people do for money — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 16, 2019

Here is how Indians hit back:

Amazing what people do to win matches…. BTW it should not bother you pic.twitter.com/wXdHDbmPPH — Krishna Gupta (@KrishnaGuptarox) May 17, 2019

Amazing what people do to win games #sandpaper — King kohli⚔️ (@Kingkalyann) May 17, 2019

Bhai Angoor Khatte Hai. I understand CA doesn’t allow this.

But understand Aus companies won’t have that much money to shell out. #BhakBC — Chowkidar Mihir Pandya (@IamMihirPandya) May 17, 2019

But also amazing for someone to be that adored that THAT is still considered cool. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) May 16, 2019

Amazing how it bothers you so much — Romsha (@kohlischarms) May 17, 2019

Wht its bothering u its none of ur concern — ᏕᎵᕱᏒК⚡ (@KohlisSpark_) May 17, 2019

How is it bothering you ? Is it because you dont hav any work & sitting idle ? Or is it because you didnt earn anything in this season of ipl . Dont know why australians are too much bothered about Indian Cricketers even when they cant control their own mates (ball tempering 😓). — pulkit (@pulkitgupta5431) May 17, 2019

Soon after Hodge realised he was getting trolled, he issued a clarification on what he really meant. “Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same. Your interpretation of my comment was so ‘glass half full’ if I attach ??. Your interpretation would be different.

“Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid,” Hodge clarified.