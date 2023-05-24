Home

Brad Hogg ACCUSES MS Dhoni of Time-Wasting During IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Between MI-LSG – Check QUOTE

IPL 2023 Playoffs: The two-time World Cup-winner accused Dhoni of wasting-time and also reckoned that the umpires did not handle the situation well.

Chennai: MS Dhoni is highly respected across the cricketing scape because of his abilities and his knowhow of the game. But on Tuesday, Dhoni was allegedly wasting time during the match and that has not gone down well with former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg. The two-time World Cup-winner accused Dhoni of wasting-time and also reckoned that the umpires did not handle the situation well. He took to Twitter after Chennai won the game and secured a place in the final.

His tweet read: “Dhoni using his presence to full effect, luring the umpires into a 4-minute discussion causing time to run out for Pathirana to bowl after an extended break off the field. Umpires laughing over the incident rather than taking control of the situation is not good enough,” tweeted the former Aussie spin-wizard.

Dhoni using his presence to full effect, luring the umpires into a 4 minute discussion causing time to run out for Pathirana to bowl after an extended break off the field. Umpires laughing over the incident rather than taking control of the situation is not good enough. #CSKvsGT — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 24, 2023

Dhoni has already been fined earlier in the tournament for maintaining a slow over rate. It will now be interesting to see if Dhoni is fined or banned. In all probability, the former would happen.

“IPL is too big to say it’s just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it’s 10. I won’t say it’s just another final. It’s hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed. Yes, middle-order has not got ample opportunity. GT are a fantastic team and they’ve chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after CSK beat GT by 15 runs to secure a spot in the final.

