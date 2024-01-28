By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Brain Lara In Tears After West Indies’ Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO
New Delhi: West Indies legendary batter Brain Lara was seen in tears after Windies beat Australia in the 2nd Test match at Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. The Windies won a Test match on Australian soil after 27 years. The last time they won a Test match in Australia was in the year 1997.
The former WI skipper was in the commentary box when West Indies registered their 8 runs victory against Australia, his video from the commentary box has gone viral, here is the clip:
The 3 Kings…@gilly381 @BrianLara #Smithy
❤️ test cricket…@FoxCricket pic.twitter.com/rQBxho9z3B
— Mark Howard (@MarkHoward03) January 28, 2024
It was Shamar Joseph’s day as the speedster picked up seven wickets haul and he also scalped the last wicket during the nail-biter at Gabba.
