Home

Sports

Brain Lara In Tears After West Indies’ Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO

Brain Lara In Tears After West Indies’ Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO

Brain Lara In Tears After West Indies Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO

Brain Lara In Tears After West Indies Historic Win vs Australia In 2nd Test At Gabba | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: West Indies legendary batter Brain Lara was seen in tears after Windies beat Australia in the 2nd Test match at Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. The Windies won a Test match on Australian soil after 27 years. The last time they won a Test match in Australia was in the year 1997.

Trending Now

The former WI skipper was in the commentary box when West Indies registered their 8 runs victory against Australia, his video from the commentary box has gone viral, here is the clip:

You may like to read

It was Shamar Joseph’s day as the speedster picked up seven wickets haul and he also scalped the last wicket during the nail-biter at Gabba.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.