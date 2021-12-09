Brasilia: Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalised for a colon tumor treatment, Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday. The three-time World Cup winner had surgery to remove a colon tumor in September, with the hospital saying at the time that he would also need to have chemotherapy.Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Equals Brazilian Great, Pele's International Goal-Scoring Record; In Contention With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Among the Active Scorers

The hospital in its medical bulletin on Wednesday said the 81-year-old was in a stable condition and would be discharged in the next few days, a BBC report said. Also Read - Brazilian Football Legend Pele Leaves Intensive Care Post-Surgery

It also added that Pele was now “continuing” his treatment. Also Read - Pele Praises Neymar After Brazil Beat Peru 4-0 in Copa America 2021 Game

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. He had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to hospital for the second time in six months, and he was admitted again for a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.