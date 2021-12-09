Brasilia, Dec 9: One of the greatest footballers of all time Pele, has been hospitalised for a colon tumor on Wednesday. His daughter, Kelly Nascimento has come up with an update on her father’s health, that the Brazilian legend will be back home before Christmas.Also Read - India Removes Singapore From 'At-Risk' List Amid Omicron Threat | Important Details Here

Pele has been admitted into Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital to undergo treatment for a colon tumor. Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HvraxSWsXh — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) December 8, 2021

Brazil’s greatest ever striker was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday. The hospital said that the former Santos and New York Cosmos man is in stable condition and will be discharged in the coming days. Also Read - India Surpasses Brazil to Become No. 1 In Food Supply To Arab Nations In 15 Years

Daughter Kelly Nascimento took to Instagram and assured football fans all around the world that the great ex-footballer will be back home before Christmas.

“In two or three days he will be back home to enjoy Christmas.”

“This was not a surprise. It was already scheduled and is part of the treatment,” she added.

Earlier in September, Pele had surgery to remove a colon tumor, with the hospital saying at the time that he would also need to have chemotherapy.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years. He had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to the hospital for the second time in six months, and he was admitted again for a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

