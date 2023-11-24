Home

Brazil To Face Hefty Punishment From FIFA Following Maracana Violence During FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

After all hell broke loose before the start of the Argentina-Brazil match in Rio de Janeiro, FIFA is all set to punish Brazil for the misconduct.

The Police tackling the Argentine fans during the violence outbreak. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: The Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF), the Brazil Football Federation is all set for a hefty fine from FIFA following the violence at Maracana Stadium during the Brazil-Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match on Wednesday. All hell broke loose before the start of the match as Argentina and Brazil fans threw punches against each other in a violent fight, where the Police had to barge in and stop the fans.

Many of the policemen during the fight attacked Argentina fans with their batons, which even led to injury of few fans. Even the players, specially the Argentina footballers left the ground as protest until the fight ends. La Albiceleste custodian, Emi Martinez and defender Lisandro Martinez confronted the police for hitting Argentine supporters.

There was a 30-minute delay for things to come back to normal and the match was conducted. The match ended in favour of the Argentinians as Nicolas Otamendi’s second-half headed goal resulted in a 1-0 win in the favour of the defending World Champions.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino reacted to the incident and made it all clear that there is no room for hatred or violence in the pitch. Hence, the disciplinary committee of the world football governing body have decided to investigate on the matter.

FIFA might charge a hefty sum as fine for the violence or even lead to points deduction in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and even few home matches of the Brazil national team might be staged without any spectators.

As far as the points table are concerned, Brazil currently sit in 6th position with 7 points in the CONMEBOL region of the World Cup qualifiers in contrast to Argentina’s 15 points at the top.

