  • 8:00 AM IST

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Take a glimpse from the final moments of the day. As the match came to an end it was all joy for the players in yellow, while for Argentina and Lionel Messi an international trophy has ignored them again.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    It’s full time in Belo Horizonte as match referee Roddy Zambrano blows the final whistle. Lionel Messi & Co. are out of Copa America 2019 as Brazil head towards the final. They will face the winner of the semi-final between Chile and Peru.

    Full time. BRA 2, ARG 0.
  • 7:49 AM IST

    It seems nothing but over for Argentina. The wait for Lionel Messi to win an international trophy with his national team is certainly not ending anytime sooner now.

    BRA 2, ARG 0.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Paulo Dyabala has replaced Tagliafico in what was Argentina’s final substitution of the day.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    What a game Jesus has had! Man of the match for sure. He gets a standing ovation as he leaves the ground after being replaced by Allan. Surely Brazilian coach Tite is now trying to make his defence stronger and play out the rest of the 10 minutes or so.

    BRA 2, ARG 0.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    The goal might have Firmino’s name on it, but it was all about Gabriel Jesus. It was pure magic from him as he dribbled past Argentine defenders to leave the ball for Firmino to tap-in and score the second of the match.

  • 7:31 AM IST

    Brazil scores another


    Firmino made no mistake to take his team 2-0 up against their arch-rivals Argentina in the semi-final of Copa America 2019.
    This should be it now for the visitors as covering two goals in a span of 19 minutes looks likes an inhuman task.
    71 minutes. BRA 2, ARG 0.
  • 7:27 AM IST

    UCL Memory haunts Messi.


    Messi is getting reminded of his Anfield days as Allison keeps him eluded of an equalizer for his team. Messi hit the ball firmly to the target but the Brazilian goalkeeper stood to good for him.
  • 7:24 AM IST

    Brazil also completed their first replacement as Miranda exchanged position with Marquinhos.

Starting Line-up:

Brazil: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Jesus, Firmino

Argentina: Armani, Foyth, Pazella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Acuna, Martimez, Messi, Aguero

The footballing world is all geared up to witness the fiercest rivalry in international football as Brazil hosts Argentina in the first semi-final of the South American continental tournament.

The home team have remained unbeaten in last fourteen matches and would look to extend their unbeaten streak and step into the final. The five-time World Cup winners have been in a great goal-scoring form and netted 3+ goals in last five of their games. Selacao have been successful in maintaining 16 clean sheets in their last 20 outings. Despite missing their captain Neymar, they have played positive football and looked outright favourites to win the showpiece event of South America.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a shaky run and should thank their stars that they managed to reach the semi-final. After losing their first group league match of the tournament and managing a hard-fought draw in the second, the Lionel Messi-led side won two back-to-back matches. In their last two encounters, the Albeceliste seemed a better defending unit who play consolidated football. Also, they looked to have passed over the phase where they would entirely depend on Messi to do everything, which had become a norm for the last four-five years.