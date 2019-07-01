Brazil vs Argentina Copa America 2019 Semi-Final One: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch BRA vs ARG TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

BRA vs ARG Match Preview:

The footballing world is all geared up to witness the fiercest rivalries in international football as Brazil hosts Argentina in the first semi-final of the continental tournament. The much-anticipated clash will take place in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

The home team have remained unbeaten in last fourteen matches and would look to extend their unbeaten streak and step into the final. The five-time World Cup winners have been in a great goal-scoring form and netted 3+ goals in last five of their games. Selacao have been successful in maintaining 16 clean sheets in their last 20 outings. Despite missing their captain Neymar, they have played positive football and looked outright favourites to win the showpiece event of South America.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a shaky run and should thank their stars that they managed to reach the semi-final. After losing their first group league match of the tournament and managing a hard-fought draw in the second, the Lionel Messi-led side won two back-to-back matches. In their last two encounters, the Albeceliste seemed a better defending unit who play consolidated football. Also, they looked to have passed over the phase where they would entirely depend on Messi to do everything, which had become a norm for the last four-five years.

BRA vs ARG Probable Starting XI

Brazil: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luís, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Arthur, Allan, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Roberto Firmino.

Argentina: Franco Armani, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Germán Pezzella, Juan Foyth, Marcos Acuña, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Lautaro Martínez.

Squads:

Brazil-

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Cássio, Ederson.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Miranda, Éder Militão, Filipe Luís, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Fagner.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Arthur, Philippe Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Lucas Paquetá.

Forwards: David Neres, Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison.

Argentina-

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustín Marchesín, Esteban Andrada.

Defenders: Nicolás Otamendi, Ramiro Funes Mori, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Germán Pezzella, Renzo Saravia , Milton Casco, Juan Foyth.

Midfielders: Ángel Di María , Roberto Pereyra, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Pizarro, Guido Rodríguez.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martínez, Matías Suárez.

BRA vs ARG When And Where To Watch In India

When is the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina is on July 2, 2019.

Where is the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina is in Belo Horizonte.

What time will the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina start?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina will start at 8:30 PM local time.

What time will the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina start in India?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina will start in India at 6 AM on July 3, 2019.

Where on TV can I watch the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is broadcasting the Copa America 2101.

Where can I watch the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Argentina online in India?

Unfortunately, there is no online streaming of Copa America 2019 available in India.