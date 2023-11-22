Home

Sports

Brazil Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Fans Engage In Ugly Fight Before Kick-Off – WATCH VIDEO

Brazil Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Fans Engage In Ugly Fight Before Kick-Off – WATCH VIDEO

Argentina top the South American table in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers while Brazil sit fifth. Brazil are missing Neymar and Vinicius Jr due to injuries.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina off the pitch after their match against Brazil had a delayed start. (Image: X)

Rio: The Brazil vs Argentina match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American qualifiers had a delayed start after fans from both nations engaged in a fight at the Maracana Stadium on Wednesday. The incident took place after both teams completed their National Anthems and were doing the pre-match rituals. Suddenly it was found out that a group of fans were clashing against each other, forcing the local police to take immediate action. Both Brazil and Argentine players had to go off the field.

Trending Now

A fight has erupted at Brazil vs Argentina…!pic.twitter.com/IFVajYoZgw — 👑155A (limited) (@issa_umar54500) November 22, 2023

You may like to read

In another video that surfaced on social media, Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates were seen walking towards stands where Argentina fans were getting hit by the police. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was also seen engaging in a small fight with the local police for mishandling the situation.

Emi Martinez isn’t happy with how the police handled the situation pic.twitter.com/bxg8J80HZ2 — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) November 22, 2023

It was following that incident when Messi ordered his teammates to the dressing room. While walking back, the 2022 World Cup winner was also seen clashing with Brazil’s Rodrygo. However, other Argentine players ensured that nothing major happened between the two sides.

The match finally got started after a delay of 30 minutes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.