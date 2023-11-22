Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Lisandro Martinez Lashes Out At Brazilian Police After Latter Caught Hitting Argentina Fans At Maracana

Lisandro Martinez Lashes Out At Brazilian Police After Latter Caught Hitting Argentina Fans At Maracana

The start of Brazil vs Argentina match in FIFA World Cup 2026 South American qualifiers had a delayed start due to a fight among fans in stands.

Published: November 22, 2023 8:48 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Brazil vs Argentina, Argentina vs Brazil, BRA vs ARG, Brazil vs Argentina Live, Brazil vs Argentina Live Score, Brazil vs Argentina News, Brazil vs Argentina Updates, Brazil vs Argentina Latest News, Brazil vs Argentina Latest Updates, Brazil vs Argentina Latest Pics, Brazil vs Argentina Football, Brazil vs Argentina Football Match, Brazil vs Argentina Football News, Brazil vs Argentina Football, Brazil vs Argentina Football Live, Brazil vs Argentina Football, Brazil vs Argentina Football When and Where to Watch, Brazil vs Argentina Football When to Watch, Brazil vs Argentina Venue, Brazil vs Argentina Timings, Brazil vs Argentina Football News, Brazil vs Argentina Football Updates, Brazil vs Argentina Indian Football, Brazil vs Argentina for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil vs Argentina for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Updates, Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming When And Where To Watch, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India matches, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi news, Lionel Messi latest news
Argentina fans clash with Brazilian Police at Maracana Stadium on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Rio: Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez has hit out at the Brazilain police after the latter were caught hitting at the Albiceleste fans in the stands before their FIFA World Cup 2026 South American qualifier kick-off at the Maracana Stadium on Wednesday. The incident took place soon after both teams completed their National Anthems and other pre-match rituals as fans from both teams engaged in a bloodied clash.

Trending Now

Seeing Argentinian fans getting hit by the Brazilian police, Lionel Messi and his teammates rushed towards the stands to pacify the crowd. The start of the match was delayed for 30 minutes due to the same.

You may like to read

However, Martinez took to Instagram to vent out his frustration. “It’s a shame to see what Brazilian police are doing! So how can that be possible? How long we have to see these scenes?! It’s always the same (in Brazil),” Martinez posted on Instagram story.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.