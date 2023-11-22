Home

Lisandro Martinez Lashes Out At Brazilian Police After Latter Caught Hitting Argentina Fans At Maracana

The start of Brazil vs Argentina match in FIFA World Cup 2026 South American qualifiers had a delayed start due to a fight among fans in stands.

Argentina fans clash with Brazilian Police at Maracana Stadium on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Rio: Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez has hit out at the Brazilain police after the latter were caught hitting at the Albiceleste fans in the stands before their FIFA World Cup 2026 South American qualifier kick-off at the Maracana Stadium on Wednesday. The incident took place soon after both teams completed their National Anthems and other pre-match rituals as fans from both teams engaged in a bloodied clash.

Seeing Argentinian fans getting hit by the Brazilian police, Lionel Messi and his teammates rushed towards the stands to pacify the crowd. The start of the match was delayed for 30 minutes due to the same.

However, Martinez took to Instagram to vent out his frustration. “It’s a shame to see what Brazilian police are doing! So how can that be possible? How long we have to see these scenes?! It’s always the same (in Brazil),” Martinez posted on Instagram story.

“It’s a shame to see what Brazilian police are doing! So how can that be possible? How long we have to see these scenes?! It’s always the same [in Brazil]”. 🇦🇷 Lisandro Martínez posting about tonight scenes. pic.twitter.com/BqLYn1qWZ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2023

