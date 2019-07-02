Live Updates

  • 6:54 AM IST

    It’s satisfaction for the home team, while the visitors dive deep into reassessment of their strategies. It’s been an exciting first half of play where both the teams had their equal chances but Jesus with the lucky strike. There’s still a lot to be played for. Stay tuned with us as we get you all the latest updates before anyone else.

  • 6:48 AM IST

    Another Argentina attack but the goal still eludes them. The scoreline reads Brazil 1-0 Argentina. Half-time is round the corner.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    In a counter-attack Argentina aimed at the target only to find the ball saved by the Brazilian goalkeeper.

  • 6:44 AM IST

    The Argentine goalkeeper was at the correct spot as he saved a header from Brazil’s Arthur who had received the ball from the corner. Argentina survives, but as the half-time approaches the home team is pushing in full throttle.

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Argentina’s Marcus Acuna and Brazil’s Dani Alves are booked in the first yellow cards of the game.

  • 6:40 AM IST

    It’s raining free kicks for Argentina as they manage to get one after the other. This is their second free kick in a span of three minutes.

  • 6:39 AM IST

    The Brazilians are falling after one another. In a span of two minutes two Selacao players complaint of discomfort. Allison was the first who was followed by Dani ALves. But to home team’s satisfaction both of them are okay.

  • 6:37 AM IST

    Argentina pushing hard.

    After conceding the goal the Lionel Messi-led side have pushed hard for an equalizer. They have managed to win two free kicks and one corner. But, the genuine chance came right after Messi created his magic and found Aguero in the right space. But to his frustration the striker could not finish as the ball hit the woodwork.
  • 6:35 AM IST

    Take a glimpse of the moments from Coutinho’s goal.

  • 6:28 AM IST

    Brazil leads


    Gabriel Jesus made no mistake to give his team the lead. Brazil leads 1-0 after as the game approaches the half-hour mark.

Brazil vs Argentina Live Football Score & Updates:

Starting Line-up:

Brazil: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Jesus, Firmino

Argentina: Armani, Foyth, Pazella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Acuna, Martimez, Messi, Aguero

The footballing world is all geared up to witness the fiercest rivalry in international football as Brazil hosts Argentina in the first semi-final of the South American continental tournament.

The home team have remained unbeaten in last fourteen matches and would look to extend their unbeaten streak and step into the final. The five-time World Cup winners have been in a great goal-scoring form and netted 3+ goals in last five of their games. Selacao have been successful in maintaining 16 clean sheets in their last 20 outings. Despite missing their captain Neymar, they have played positive football and looked outright favourites to win the showpiece event of South America.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a shaky run and should thank their stars that they managed to reach the semi-final. After losing their first group league match of the tournament and managing a hard-fought draw in the second, the Lionel Messi-led side won two back-to-back matches. In their last two encounters, the Albeceliste seemed a better defending unit who play consolidated football. Also, they looked to have passed over the phase where they would entirely depend on Messi to do everything, which had become a norm for the last four-five years.