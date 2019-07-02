

















Starting Line-up:

Brazil: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Jesus, Firmino

Argentina: Armani, Foyth, Pazella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Acuna, Martimez, Messi, Aguero

The footballing world is all geared up to witness the fiercest rivalry in international football as Brazil hosts Argentina in the first semi-final of the South American continental tournament.

The home team have remained unbeaten in last fourteen matches and would look to extend their unbeaten streak and step into the final. The five-time World Cup winners have been in a great goal-scoring form and netted 3+ goals in last five of their games. Selacao have been successful in maintaining 16 clean sheets in their last 20 outings. Despite missing their captain Neymar, they have played positive football and looked outright favourites to win the showpiece event of South America.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a shaky run and should thank their stars that they managed to reach the semi-final. After losing their first group league match of the tournament and managing a hard-fought draw in the second, the Lionel Messi-led side won two back-to-back matches. In their last two encounters, the Albeceliste seemed a better defending unit who play consolidated football. Also, they looked to have passed over the phase where they would entirely depend on Messi to do everything, which had become a norm for the last four-five years.