Brazil vs Argentina Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India

In the highly-awaited battle of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil will lock horns against Argentina in a mouth-watering clash of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo on Sunday night (Monday in India). Match suspended for failure to follow health regulations. CONFIRMATION: As per the Brazilian health officials. It seems like the four EPL players may be deported for flouting the host nation's COVID-19 norms. The authorities had tried to negotiate with Argentina officials earlier today but they had refused. They had apparently locked themselves in the dressing room before coming onto the pitch.

When Brazil hosts Argentina in Sunday's World Cup qualifier, it may not be fair to call it a rematch of the Copa America final from less than two months ago. Brazil is missing nine England-based players who did not travel because of Britain's coronavirus restrictions. Meanwhile, Argentina star Lionel Messi is a slight doubt after being subjected to a harsh tackle by Venezuela's Adrian Martinez on Thursday, which led to a red card. If Messi can play, as expected, Argentina will have a good chance of strengthening its status as the best team in South America after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final in July in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil leads the South American qualifying group with a perfect 21 points after seven games, while Argentina is second on 15. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live football match online in India.

When is Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Monday, September 6 in India.

What are the timings of Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 12:30 AM IST (India).

Where is Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match being played?

Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo.

Which TV channel will broadcast Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not be live-streamed in India.

BRA vs ARG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Nicolas Otamendi, Marquinhos (VC), German Pezzella

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta

Strikers: Lionel Messi (C), Lautaro Martinez, Neymar

BRA vs ARG Probable Playing XIs

Brazil (BRA): Weverton; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Sandro; Ribeiro, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Vinicius; Barbosa, Neymar.

Argentina (ARG): E. Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Messi, Lautato Martinez.