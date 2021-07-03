Scoreline Brazil vs Chile  Live Score And Updates COPA AMERICA 2021

Live Brazil vs Chile Updates: Brazil lock horns with Chile in the Quarter-Finals of the Copa America. Chile have been fairly inconsistent in Copa America this year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. La Roja troubled both Argentina and Uruguay last week and will need to put in a similar effort against the reigning champions. Brazil, on the other hand, are one of only two undefeated teams in Copa America 2021 at the moment and are the favourites to win the competition.

Live Updates

  • 4:48 AM IST

    Live Brazil vs Chile Updates: Chile form guide: D-D-W-D-L

  • 4:47 AM IST

    Live Brazil vs Chile Updates: Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-D

  • 4:33 AM IST

  • 4:25 AM IST

    Live Brazil vs Chile Updates: Brazil have dominated Chile when it comes to the head-to-head clashes. The two sides have played 72 times till date. Brazil have won 51 matches while Chile have won 13 and eight matches have ended as draws. The last time the two sides clashed was in October 2017 and Brazil won the game 3-0.

  • 4:21 AM IST

  • 4:18 AM IST

    Live Brazil vs Chile Updates: Brazil, on the other hand, are one of only two undefeated teams in Copa America 2021 at the moment and are the favourites to win the competition.

  • 4:16 AM IST

    Live Brazil vs Chile Updates: Chile have been fairly inconsistent in Copa America this year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. La Roja troubled both Argentina and Uruguay last week and will need to put in a similar effort against the reigning champions.

  • 4:03 AM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog Quarter-Final Match in the Copa America 2021 between Brazil and Chile