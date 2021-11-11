New Delhi: Looking to extend their lead at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier standings, Brazil welcome Colombia to the Corinthians Arena on Friday. The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game on a run of three straight draws and will be looking to end this dry spell and keep their qualification chances alive. Brazil returned to winning ways in the World Cup qualifiers as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Uruguay on home turf last time out. Prior to that, Petit’s men saw their run of three consecutive wins come to an end courtesy of a draw with Friday’s visitors in October’s reverse fixture. With 31 points from 11 games, Brazil are currently top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, with a healthy six-point lead over second-placed Argentina. Meanwhile, Colombia failed to return to winning ways last time out when they played out a goalless draw with Ecuador on home turf. This was the third straight draw for Reinaldo Rueda Rivera’s men, who were also involved in a share of the spoils with Uruguay and Brazil in their previous two outings. With 16 points from 12 games, Colombia are currently fourth in the standings, level on points with Uruguay in the final playoff spot. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers live match online and on TV.Also Read - Ireland vs Portugal Live Streaming World Cup Qualifiers in India: When And Where to Watch IRE vs POR Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

What are the timings of the Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers Match will start at 6:00 AM IST on Friday, November 12. Also Read - Indian Women's Football Team to Play International Tournament Against Brazil, Chile, Venezuela in Manaus

Where will the Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers Match being played?

The Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be played at Corinthians Arena. Also Read - NZ vs AFG T20 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Cricket Updates: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan by 8 Wickets to Book Semifinals Berth; Team India Knocked Out From World Cup

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Brazil vs Colombia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.