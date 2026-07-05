Brazil Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup Round 16: When, where and how to watch?

Football giants Brazil face a dangerous, in-form Norway this Sunday with a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals on the line.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil side has lacked its usual flair so far, scraping through the group stage thanks to a dramatic, late winner against Japan. However, the five-time champions know how to win when it matters most. As they hunt for their first World Cup title in 24 years, they will rely on their unmatched tournament experience and a star-studded squad led by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.
Norway enters the knockout round as the tournament’s biggest surprise. Playing in their first World Cup in 28 years, Stale Solbakken’s team swept aside Iraq, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire to get here. Their main weapon is Erling Haaland, who has already dominated defenders with five goals in the tournament. Midfield maestro Martin Odegaard provides the service to an attack that can trouble anyone.
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Interestingly, history is on Norway’s side. In four previous meetings, Brazil has never beaten the Scandinavians, a record that includes Norway’s famous win at the 1998 World Cup.
Brazil possesses incredible squad depth and can score from anywhere, while Norway is a high-flying attacking unit that is still vulnerable at the back, having failed to keep a clean sheet so far. The winner of this match will advance to face either England or Mexico in the next round.
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Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
Brazil: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton, Douglas Santos, Alex Sandro, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bremer, Ibáñez, Leo Pereira, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Endrick, Rayan.
Norway: Nyland, Selvik, Tangvik, Ajer, Bjorkan, Falchener, Langas, Heggem, Pedersen, Ryerson, Wolfe, Ostigard, Aasgaard, Aursnes, Berg, Berge, Bobb, Hauge, Nusa, Schjelderup, Thorsby, Thorstvedt, Odegaard, Haaland, Strand Larsen, Sorloth.
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