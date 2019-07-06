Brazil vs Peru Copa America 2019 Final: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch BRA vs PER TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Brazil vs Peru Copa America 2019 Match Preview:

Brazil have the best chance to regain the Copa glory when they face Peru in the final of Copa America 2019 on Saturday at the Maracana. The five-time world champions have not faced defeat in their last 15 matches and would look to extend their unbeaten streak and win the marquee clash. Selacao have been successful in maintaining 17 clean sheets in their last 20 outings. Despite missing their captain Neymar, they have played positive football and looked outright favourites to win the showpiece event of South America.

Peru’s journey to the final has surprised many as they were not considered as favourites in the begining. Peru lost heavily against the same opponents in the group and would look to eye a revenge when they take the field in the final. But to script one of the biggest footballing upset of the year, Peruvians will not only deal the relentless onslaught of the Brazilians, but overcome it.

Brazil vs Peru Probable Starting XI

Brazil: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luís, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Arthur, Allan, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Everton, Roberto Firmino.

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Miguel Trauco, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Luis Advíncula, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Edison Flores, André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Paolo Guerrero.

Squads:

Brazil-

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Cássio, Ederson.

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Miranda, Éder Militão, Filipe Luís, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Fagner.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Arthur, Philippe Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Lucas Paquetá.

Forwards: David Neres, Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Everton, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison.

Peru-

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, Carlos Cáceda, Patricio Álvarez.

Defenders: Luis Abram, Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaría, Miguel Araujo, Miguel Trauco, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Advíncula, Alexander Callens.

Midfielders: Paolo Hurtado, Christian Cueva, Renato Tapia, Jesús Pretell, Yoshimar Yotún, Edison Flores, Christofer Gonzáles.

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero, Jefferson Farfán, Raúl Ruidíaz, Andy Polo, André Carrillo.

Brazil vs Peru When And Where To Watch In India

When is the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru is on July 7, 2019.

Where is the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru is at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What time will the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru start?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru will start at 4 PM local time.

What time will the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru start in India?

The Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru will start at 1:30 PM IST on July 8.

Where can I watch the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru start on TV in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is broadcasting the Copa America 2019.

Where can I watch the Copa America 2019 semi-final between Brazil and Peru start online in India?

Unfortunately, there is no online streaming of Copa America 2019 available in India.