Live Brazil vs Peru Streaming Copa America 2021 Semi-Finals

New Delhi: Hosts Brazil lock horns with Peru in the first semi-final of the ongoing Copa America 2021. the match would be played at the iconic Estadio Nilton Santos. Brazil would start overwhelming favourites at home. Peru has blown hot and cold on their road to the semis. They won their last game against Paraguay 3-3 on penalties (4-3). But again, Brazil will look to avoid complacency – something that had led to their downfall on a number of occasions in the past. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Golden Boot Race Ahead of Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Ahead as Top Goal Scorer

What are the timings of the Brazil vs Peru Match?

The Brazil vs Peru Match will start at 04:30 AM IST on Tuesday, July 6 Also Read - BRA vs PER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Copa America 2021 Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Brazil vs Peru, 4:30 AM IST, July 6

Where will the Brazil vs Peru Match being played?

The Brazil vs Peru Match will be played at Estadio Nilton Santos. Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Accidentally Headbutted by Argentine Staff Member After Copa America 2021 Win Over Ecuador

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brazil vs Peru Match?

The Brazil vs Peru Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Brazil vs Peru Match?

The Brazil vs Peru Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the probable lineups for Brazil vs Peru Match?

Brazil

Alisson Becker (GK), Danilo Da Silva, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Neymar.

Peru

Pedro Gallese (GK), Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaria, Christian Ramos, Miguel Trauco, Sergio Pena, Santiago Ormeno, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotun, Gianluca Lapadula.