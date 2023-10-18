Home

Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Qualifier match online and on TV.

Brazil vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Montevideo: Brazil fans were frustrated with the draw against Venezuela, a team that has never qualified to a World Cup. The 31-year-old Neymar was the team’s most criticized player after that encounter because of several missed passes and floppy finishes. The Al-Hilal striker was filmed leaving the pitch in anger as some fans threw popcorn at him. Brazil’s soccer tradition calls “pipoqueiro” (popcorn man) the players who fail to deliver in big matches. He is likely to face Uruguay at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz, who was also criticized after the draw with Venezuela, is likely to make three changes for the next round of qualifying.

Right-back Danilo is injured, and is set to be replaced by Yan Couto. Left-back Guilherme Arana is expected to be replaced with the 24-year-old Carlos Augusto, who will make his national team debut. And striker Richarlison, on a six-match goal drought for the national team, could lose his position to Gabriel Jesus.

Uruguay has not beaten Brazil in World Cup qualifying since 2001. Captain Federico Valverde is optimistic about the match after a 2-2 draw at Colombia. He said he and Real Madrid teammates Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo of Brazil have spent weeks talking about the encounter.

What is the timing of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Uruguay ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Brazil and Uruguay will be played on Wednesday (October 18) from 5:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Uruguay going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Brazil and Uruguay will be played at Estadio Centenario, Montevideo.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Uruguay on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Brazil and Uruguay will not be telecasted in India.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Uruguay in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Brazil and Uruguay will be live streamed on FanCode.

