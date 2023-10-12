Home

Sports

Brazil vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Brazil vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Qualifier match online and on TV.

Brazil vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Cuiaba: Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr. is fully recovered from injury and will start against Venezuela in the city of Cuiaba. Raphinha was the starter at right-wing in the two first matches but is now injured.

Trending Now

The status of the 23-year-old Vinicius at home has grown since the last World Cup, as he continues to thrive at Real Madrid and fans see Neymar playing in a less- competitive league in Saudi Arabia.

You may like to read

“Vinicius is important for his club, he is important for the national team. And he is only a boy,” striker Gabriel Jesus told a press conference. “He came back from injury scoring goals and helping Real win matches. He is just great.”

Renan Lodi, who is also out due to injury, is likely to be replaced by Guilherme Arana.

Richarlison is expected to start against Venezuela despite his goal drought for the national team. His most recent goal for Brazil came in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of sixteen of the World Cup in Qatar.

What is the timing of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela will be played on Friday (October 13) from 6:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela will be played at Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela will not be telecasted in India.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela will be live streamed on FanCode.

Brazil Predicted Playing XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Jesus.

Venezuela Predicted Playing XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Navarro; Sosa, Rincon, Herrera, Soteldo; Josef Martinez, Rondon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES