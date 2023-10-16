Top Recommended Stories

  Brazilian Football Legend, Ronaldinho's Kolkata Schedule: All You Need To Know

Brazilian Football Legend, Ronaldinho’s Kolkata Schedule: All You Need To Know

Here's a look at Brazilian footballer, Ronaldinho's Kolkata Tour Schedule.

Updated: October 16, 2023 6:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Brazilian Football Legend, Ronaldinho's Kolkata Schedule: All You Need To Know. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Brazilian football legend and World Cup winner, Ronaldinho has finally landed in India on Saturday for his much-anticipated Kolkata Tour.

Sports Promoter, Satadru Dutta, who has brought the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele, Cafu, Carlos Valderamma and Emi Martinez to the city has now added the Brazilian magician to his football celebrities’ list.

The former Barcelona man will be visiting a number of Pandals for the Durga Puja, followed by participating in few charitable events and even a friendly football match.


Here’s a look at the ex Brazilian international’s Kolkata tour schedule:- 

1) Pandal Hopping at Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park, Rishra.

2) Inauguration of Ronaldinho’s R10 academy at Merlin Rise.

3) Charity Football Match.

4) Visit to Diamond Harbour Ground.

5) Meeting with Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and with Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.

6) Visit to St. Xavier’s College.

This won’t be for the first time, Ronaldinho is visiting India. He played in the Premier Futsal back in 2016-17 here. But this would be the first time, he is visiting India’s ‘Spiritual Place For Football’, Kolkata.

Ronaldinho is considered as one of the best footballers in the history of the game and he was part of the golden generation of Brazil, where footballing fans saw the brilliance of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Lucio and the list goes on.

The 43-year old won the World Cup with Brazil back in 2002. He is also a UEFA Champions League winner in 2006 with Barcelona and a recipient of the Ballon D’or and FIFA World Player Of The Year to name a few as far his achievements are concerned.

