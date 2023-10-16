Home

Sports

Brazilian Football Legend, Ronaldinho’s Kolkata Schedule: All You Need To Know

Brazilian Football Legend, Ronaldinho’s Kolkata Schedule: All You Need To Know

Here's a look at Brazilian footballer, Ronaldinho's Kolkata Tour Schedule.

Brazilian Football Legend, Ronaldinho's Kolkata Schedule: All You Need To Know. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: Brazilian football legend and World Cup winner, Ronaldinho has finally landed in India on Saturday for his much-anticipated Kolkata Tour.

Trending Now

Sports Promoter, Satadru Dutta, who has brought the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele, Cafu, Carlos Valderamma and Emi Martinez to the city has now added the Brazilian magician to his football celebrities’ list.

You may like to read

VIDEO | Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, who arrived in Kolkata yesterday, arrives to inaugurate a Durga Puja Pandal in the state. pic.twitter.com/4OxDtqhDUg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2023

The former Barcelona man will be visiting a number of Pandals for the Durga Puja, followed by participating in few charitable events and even a friendly football match.

#WATCH | Brazilian Football legend Ronaldinho meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/0Pl1u5Qzrp — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the ex Brazilian international’s Kolkata tour schedule:-

1) Pandal Hopping at Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park, Rishra.

2) Inauguration of Ronaldinho’s R10 academy at Merlin Rise.

3) Charity Football Match.

4) Visit to Diamond Harbour Ground.

5) Meeting with Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and with Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.

6) Visit to St. Xavier’s College.

#WATCH | Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Kolkata, West Bengal on a two-day visit. He will participate in several programs here and will also inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal. He is also likely to meet CM Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/LUyFMTi6GA — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

The Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho – the magician,the myth Another historical moment for the football lovers of Kolkata #Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/zqDTnxF49T — Mariners Dé Xtreme – GreenMaroonloyalUltras of MB (@MdxOfficial2018) October 16, 2023

This won’t be for the first time, Ronaldinho is visiting India. He played in the Premier Futsal back in 2016-17 here. But this would be the first time, he is visiting India’s ‘Spiritual Place For Football’, Kolkata.

#WATCH | Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho in West Bengal’s Kolkata, to participate in several programs during his visit to the city pic.twitter.com/zyHvQJRNFa — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

Ronaldinho is considered as one of the best footballers in the history of the game and he was part of the golden generation of Brazil, where footballing fans saw the brilliance of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Lucio and the list goes on.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho enjoys dancing at Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/AYrKvp2O4z — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

The 43-year old won the World Cup with Brazil back in 2002. He is also a UEFA Champions League winner in 2006 with Barcelona and a recipient of the Ballon D’or and FIFA World Player Of The Year to name a few as far his achievements are concerned.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho plays football at Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/MHgN4SG5Dr — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES