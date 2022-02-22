Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian football legend Pele prolonged his stay at the hospital remain in hospital because of a urinary infection, doctors treating him said on Tuesday. The 81-year-old was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital to continue chemotherapy after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September.

“His clinical conditions are stable and his release should take place in the next few days,” read a statement issued by the hospital.

In January, the former Santos and New York Cosmos star said he was feeling well and ready for “the next game”, alluding to upcoming chemotherapy sessions, Xinhua reports. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

Pele, on 14th February was readmitted to hospital for ongoing cancer treatment, the Brazilian football legend said on Sunday.

“Friends, as I have been doing monthly, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment,” Pele told his 8.4 million Instagram followers. I’ve already ordered a big TV and popcorn so I can watch the Super Bowl later. I will watch the match even though my friend @tombrady is not playing. Thanks for all the loving messages.”

Inputs from IANS