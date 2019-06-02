Brazilian footballer Neymar has been accused of raping a woman at a hotel in Paris last month. However, Neymar’s father has denied the report by calling it attempted blackmail.

According to a complaint filed with Sao Paolo police and reported by the UOL and GloboEsporte websites, the Paris Saint-Germain star is accused of “using violence to have sex with the victim without her consent.”

The complaint document, which was obtained by the Associated Press on Saturday, states the alleged incident took place on 15 May at 8:20 pm in an upmarket hotel in Paris, where the star striker plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

“This is a tough moment. If we can’t show the truth quickly it will be a snowball. If we have to show Neymar’s WhatsApp messages and the conversations with this lady, we will,” said Neymar’s agent, speaking to TV Band.

The 27-year-old met the woman in France after initially exchanging Instagram messages.

According to the police complaint, the woman described that they “touched each other, but Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim’s will”.

The police document also states that the woman left Paris two days later and returned home to Brazil and she did not file her complaint in Paris because she was shaken. The woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation, according to a report published by the Guardian.

Neymar is current in the training camp with Brazil ahead of the Copa America tournament which will take place from June 14 to July 7.