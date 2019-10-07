India allrounder Hardik Pandya had recently undergone lower back surgery in the UK. Pandya took to Instagram and posted a picture confirming that the surgery was successful. After undergoing surgery, Pandya posted the picture and wrote, “Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me”. The post garnered a lot of attention as cricketers wished him a speedy recovery.

Among his well-wishers was a Brazilian model who spotted something unusual in the picture and poked fun at the allrounder. The 29-year-old model named Izabelle Leite reacted to the post and spoke about the expensive watch Hardik was sporting. She pulled Pandya’s leg and wrote, “did u do the surgery wearing the watch? hahahahaha.”

It did not stop here as Hardik came up with a cryptic response. He response was, “Always, hahahaha.”

By the looks of it, the India cricketer was sporting the expensive self-winding Rose Gold Nautilus (in 18K rose gold case).

Pandya had picked up the lower back injury during the Asia Cup last year. Earlier this year, he courted controversy for his misogynistic comments on a popular chat show. He was duly suspended for a brief period after the controversy snowballed. The suspension was soon lifted and he was picked for the World Cup squad.