Top Recommended Stories
Brazil’s Goal Dance Celebration: Roy Keane SLAMS Neymar And Co. Despite FIFA World Cup Win Over South Korea
FIFA World Cup: The dance celebrations did not go down well with some sections of the crowd and now former Irish footballer Roy Keane has taken a jibe at the team.
Qatar: Brazil is always the most popular team at the FIFA World Cups over the years. There is a particular reason for it and that happens to be their style of play, the swagger, and the flair. On most occasions, it seems like there is a party happening on the field when Brazil is playing. During Brazil’s FIFA World Cup game against South Korea on Monday, Neymar and Co. danced to celebrate their goals during their 4-1 win. The dance celebrations did not go down well with some sections of the crowd and now former Irish footballer Roy Keane has taken a jibe at the team.
Also Read:
“I don’t like this. I think it’s disrespecting the opposition. It’s four [goals] and they’re doing it every time. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all,” Keane told ITV.
Enjoying themselves 🇧🇷#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
However, Brazil coach Tite has no issues celebrating it with his players. “I try to adapt to my players,” Tite said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.