Brazil’s Goal Dance Celebration: Roy Keane SLAMS Neymar And Co. Despite FIFA World Cup Win Over South Korea

FIFA World Cup: The dance celebrations did not go down well with some sections of the crowd and now former Irish footballer Roy Keane has taken a jibe at the team.

Brazil Dance Celebration

Qatar: Brazil is always the most popular team at the FIFA World Cups over the years. There is a particular reason for it and that happens to be their style of play, the swagger, and the flair. On most occasions, it seems like there is a party happening on the field when Brazil is playing. During Brazil’s FIFA World Cup game against South Korea on Monday, Neymar and Co. danced to celebrate their goals during their 4-1 win. The dance celebrations did not go down well with some sections of the crowd and now former Irish footballer Roy Keane has taken a jibe at the team.

“I don’t like this. I think it’s disrespecting the opposition. It’s four [goals] and they’re doing it every time. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all,” Keane told ITV.

However, Brazil coach Tite has no issues celebrating it with his players. “I try to adapt to my players,” Tite said.

“They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves. They’re very tight and difficult, but we kept playing around. Richarlison was there and I said: ‘What’s that dance?’ I said: ‘If you do it, then I’ll do it.’ There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”