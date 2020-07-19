Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The A-League match between Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United will start at 3 PM IST.

Venue: Suncorp Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Izzo, Scott, Brown, Macauley, Jay, Inman, Riley, Troisi, Scott, Mirza, George

BRB vs ADL SQUADS

Brisbane Roar (BRB): Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jai Ingham, Bradden Inman, Aiden O’Neill, George Mells, Jake McGing, Rahmat Akbari, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O’Shea, Izaack Powell, Mirza Muratovic, Scott McDonald

Adelaide United (ADL): Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

