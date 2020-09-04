Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Brescia CC vs Asian Latina CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BRCC vs ALCC at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground: After the success of ECS T10 Cyprus League, it's time to shift our focus and base to Italy as ECS T10 – Rome which kicked off on August 31 – Monday. In the final match of ECS T10 Rome on fantastic Friday – Brescia Cricket Club will take on Asian Latina Cricket Club at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Club – September 4. The final ECS T10 – Rome BRCC vs ALCC match will begin at 8.30 PM IST. Both teams have underwhelmed so far with only one win between them. While Asian Latina have shown glimpses of what they are capable of despite losing all their games, Brescia CC's performance against Roma CCC should give them much needed confidence ahead of this match. While the odds are stacked against Asian Latina, they will be looking to prove a point at the expense of Brescia, who are in the running for a playoff spot.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Brescia CC and Asian Latina CC will take place at 8.15 PM (IST) – September 1.

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

Wicketkeeper: B Hussain

Batsmen: B Ali, I Naveed, D Singh

All-rounders: A Singh (C), I Khan, C Singh, H Dhindsa

Bowlers: S Khan (VC), J Muhammad and L Pal

BRCC vs ALCC Probable Playing XIs

Brescia Cricket Club: Q Sajjad, N Hussain, Y Nawaz, B Hussain, A Khan, J Muhammaad, I Khan, B Ali, I Naveed, N Chaudhary, S Khan.

Asian Latina CC: G Singh, R Singh, D Singh, S Singh, D Kulvir, L Pal, C Singh, A Singh, H Dhindsa, G Singh, M Saeed.

BRCC vs ALCC Squads

Brescia Cricket Club (BRCC): Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Javed Muhammad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad.

Asian Latina Cricket Club (ALCC): Gurmukh Singh, Rishpal Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Kumar Manoj, Gurdip Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hossain Mubarak, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Sarbjit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Jaswant Singh, Awan Ahmad

