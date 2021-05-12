BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Brno Raiders vs Bohemian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's BRD vs BCC at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 37 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, Brno Raiders will take on Bohemian CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Prague BRD vs BCC match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 13. Brno Raiders are having a horrible season as they languish at the bottom of the points table, having lost all the matches they've played so far. Bohemian CC, on the other hand, are at the third position in the points table with two victories in six games. They emerged victorious in their last encounter against Brno Raiders. Saqlain Mukhtar and Zahid Mahmood were brilliant with the bat scoring 39 and 32, respectively to help the team build on a challenging total. Here is the ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, BRD vs BCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BRD vs BCC Playing 11s ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brno Raiders vs Bohemian CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Brno Raiders and Bohemian CC will take place at 12 PM IST – May 13.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

BRD vs BCC My Dream11 Team

Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Ashish Matta, Javed Iqbal (VC), Amir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Saurabh Kakaria (C), Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Suresh Ramarao.

BRD vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan, Amir Husain, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Muhammad Ansar, Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Kushal Mishra.

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran-ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat.

BRD vs BCC Squads

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher.

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Amin Hossa.

