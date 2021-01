BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Baroda vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BRD vs GUJ at FB Colony Ground, Vadodara: Clash of the table-toppers as Baroda take on Gujarat today. With four wins out of four matches, Baroda are at the top of the Elite Group C while Gujarat are second with three wins and one defeat from four matches. Baroda vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BRD vs GUJ, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Gujarat Dream11 Team Player List, Baroda Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Baroda vs Gujarat T20 match, Online Cricket Tips BRD vs GUJ T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Baroda vs Gujarat Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Also Read - KAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur at 12 PM IST January 18 Monday

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Baroda and Gujarat will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 18. Also Read - INT vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Inter Milan vs Juventus Football Match at Giuseppe Meazza 1:15 AM IST January 18 Monday

Time: 12 PM IST Also Read - SHF vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Bramall Lane 7:30 PM IST January 17 Sunday

Venue: FB Colony Ground, Vadodara.

BRD vs GUJ My Dream11 Team

Kedar Devdhar (captain), Ripal Patel (vice-captain), Smit Patel, Urvil Patel, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Piyush Chawla, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth

BRD vs GUJ Probable Playing XIs

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Smit Patel, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade

Gujarat: Manprit Juneja, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Tejas Patel

BRD vs GUJ Full Squads

Gujarat: Dhruv Raval (wk), Urvil Patel, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel (captain), Manprit Juneja, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Tejas Patel, Devang Gandhi, Roosh Kalaria, Priyank Panchal, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Priyesh Patel

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (captain), Smit Patel (wk), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRD Dream11 Team/ GUJ Dream11 Team/ Baroda Dream11 Player List/ Gujarat Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.