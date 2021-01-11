BRD vs HIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BRD vs HIM at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara: Baroda and Himachal Pradesh started their respective campaigns on winning notes. Baroda defeated Uttarakhand by five runs while Himachal got the better of Chhattisgarh. Himachal top the group thanks to a better net run-rate while Baroda are third behind Gujarat at second spot.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Baroda and Himachal Pradesh will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 12.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara.

BRD vs HIM My Dream11 Team

Krunal Pandya (captain), Rishi Dhawan (vice-captain), Smit Patel, Ninad Rathva, RI Thakur, Vishnu Solanki, Pankaj Jaiswal, Vaibhav Arora, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Mayank Dagar

BRD vs HIM Probable Playing XIs

Baroda: Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Smit Patel, Krunal Pandya, Atit Sheth, Abhimanyu Rajput, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan, Pratyush Kumar, Dhruv Patel

Himachal Pradesh: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma

BRD vs HIM Full Squads

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (captain), Smit Patel (wk), Bhanu Pania, Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Chintal Gandhi, Lukman Meriwala, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Karthik Kakade, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Bhargav Bhatt

Himachal Pradesh: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra (wk), Amit Kumar, Akash Vashist, Rishi Dhawan (captain), Nitin Sharma, Ekant Sen, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Arpit Guleria, Abhimanyu Rana, Ankush Bedi, Kanwar Abhinay Singh

