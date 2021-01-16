BRD vs MAH Dream11 Tips And Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Baroda vs Maharashtra Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BRD vs MAH at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara: In Elite Group C match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, two cricketing powerhouses – Baroda and Maharashtra will take on each other. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy BRD vs MAH match will start at 12 PM IST – January 16. 30 teams have been divided into five Elite Groups – of six teams each – and a Plate Group (of eight teams). Baroda are placed atop the Elite Group C points table with three wins from as many games. Maharashtra, on the other hand, are placed at the penultimate position in the Elite Group C points table with a win and two losses from three games. They were unable to defend a total of 141 runs in their last match against Uttarakhand and suffered defeat by six wickets.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Maharashtra and Baroda will take place at 11.30 AM IST.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara.

BRD vs MAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kedar Devdhar

Batters – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav (C), Rahul Tripathi, Vishnu Solanki

All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya, Naushad Shaikh (VC), Karthik Kakade

Bowlers – Mukesh Choudhary, Lukman Meriwala, Shamshuzama Kazi

BRD vs MAH Probable Playing XIs

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (WK), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (C), Smit Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi.

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Divyang Himganekar, Mukesh Choudhary.

BRD vs MAH Squads

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (WK), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (C), Smit Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya and Abhimanyu Rajput.

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (C), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Divyang Himganekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Vishant More (WK), Pradeep Dadhe, Tajinder Singh and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

