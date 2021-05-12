BRD vs PSM Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Brno Raiders vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BRD vs PSM at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 35 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, Brno Raiders will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers at the Vinor Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Prague BRD vs PSM match will start at 5 PM IST – May 12. Brno Raiders are itching to get off the mark in ECS T10 Prague and are one of only two teams who are yet to register a win in the tournament. They have lost all four of their games so far and find themselves at the bottom in Group A. Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, have won two out of their six ECS T10 Prague games so far. While each of their four losses have been by big margins, their two wins came while chasing scores under 80.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Brno Raiders and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will take place at 4:30 PM IST – May 12.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

BRD vs PSM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sureshkumar Nagaraj

Batsmen – Ashish Matta, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Kushal Mishra

All-rounders – AL Mahmud (C), Arun Kumar Vasudevan, Aamir Husain (VC), Arun Konda

Bowlers – Ashokkumar Reddy-Somireddy, Suresh Ramaro, Prasad Ramachandran

BRD vs PSM Probable Playing XIs

Brno Raiders: Naveen Joseph, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar (wk), Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Suresh Ramarao, Aamir Husain, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Kushal Mishra.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Suresh Kuramboyina (C), Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Arun Konda, Naveen Purandhar (wk), Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Mani Paduru, Ajhar Alam.

BRD vs PSM Squads

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina (C), Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Natarajan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Mani Paduru, Sarthak Bhatta.

